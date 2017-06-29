Promotion Manager - WAOW

WAOW TV, a dominant ABC affiliate in beautiful Wausau, WI is looking for a creative genius to be our next Promotion Manager. If marketing is your passion, here’s your chance to take this local news powerhouse to the next level.

You will oversee a two-person department responsible for the daily writing, shooting, and editing that markets our content on multiple platforms. This includes on-air, online, mobile, print, radio, sales promotion and community service. Strong communication skills and experience in video and graphic production is essential. Responsibilities also include budget administration and supervision of department. Bachelor’s degree in communications and/or equivalent broadcast experience preferred.

WAOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family owned company. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.CareersAtQuincy.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

To apply, please send cover letter, resume and references to:

Kelly Fuller

Senior Administration and Human Resources Manager

kfuller@waow.com

1908 Grand Avenue

Wausau, WI 54403

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WAOW-TV9 is an Equal Opportunity Employer