Production ending Thursday at Oscar Mayer plant in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The last meat to be sliced and packaged at Madison's Oscar Mayer plant will come off the production line on Thursday.

A union spokesman for Oscar Mayer workers says about 70 workers will be finished as of Friday. Then, the final 30-40 plant employees will work through July on the final cleanup.

The iconic plant will be completely closed by the end of next month.

