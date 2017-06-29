Wake Up Wisconsin anchor Josh Holland hops in the pool in preparation for triathlon

The undesirable summer weather has Newsline 9's Josh Holland indoors again as he prepares for swimming portion of the Woodson YMCA's Triathlon approaching on August 5.

Melissa Hoffman, Health and Wellness Director for the Woodson YMCA was with Josh Thursday morning giving him some tips on strengthening his swimming skills.

Swimming can be the most intimidating portion of a triathlon for many people, so Hoffman suggests starting out with a distance you feel comfortable with. The Woodson YMCA Triathlon offers different courses, starting out doing the mini course or short course may be a good idea for those that don't feel as strong in the water.

Training in a pool is undoubtedly different than in the lake, but Hoffman said that since Sunnyvale is a small man-made lake, swimming against waves shouldn't be an issue.

Hoffman recommends focusing on breathing techniques while in the water. Keeping your breathing calm, collected and rhythmic can help to let your body know when the next breath is coming.

Josh demonstrates the front crawl as his stroke of choice. Hoffman said that since it is a lake swim, doing a side stroke or breast stroke will also work well.

Stay with Newsline 9 to see Josh's hard work pay off on August 5!