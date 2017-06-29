UPDATE: Green Co. residents assess storm damage as NWS investigates possible tornado

After storms swept through southern and central Wisconsin Wednesday night, residents in Green County are beginning to clean-up.

Monroe Fire Chief Dan Smits says two people were inside a badly damaged home along Hwy 69 when a possible tornado touched down. The individuals were able to make it out safely, because they stayed in a first floor bathroom. Damage was reported to the upper level of their home.

Two barn structures on their property were also damaged in the storm. One was totally destroyed and the other barn sustained major damage.

A woman on nearby Hwy 69 was taking to the hospital after being found in a ditch in her car a ditch.

No word on the severity of her injuries.

Officials from the National Weather Service (NWS) will be on site Thursday to survey the damage and determine whether it was caused by an actual tornado or straight-line winds.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Highway 69 in Green County is still closed Thursday morning after severe storms rolled through Wednesday evening.

The highway is shut down between Monroe and Monticello, an 11 mile stretch.

The National Weather Service reports a possible tornado touched down in that area and will be out to assess the damage Thursday starting at 8:00 a.m.

********

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) - The National Weather Service (NWS) reports a possible tornado touched town between Monroe and Monticello along Hwy 69. It all happened just before 7 pm Wednesday evening.



Emergency Management reports roof damage and power polls snapped along Hwy 69. NWS officials will be on site on Thursday to survey the damage and determine whether it was caused by an actual tornado or straight-line winds.



In the meantime, Highway 69 is closed between Monticello and Monroe because of downed power lines and storm debris. The state Department of Transportation says northbound traffic should take County Road Dr. to WIS 59, to County F, back to Highway 69. Southbound traffic should take County Road C to County Road N to WIS 81 to Highway 69.

The Green County Sheriff's Office says the detour could remain in place until around noon on Thursday.