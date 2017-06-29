West Nile found in dead Portage Co. bird

A dead blue jay in Portage County tested positive for the West Nile virus mid-June.

According to health officials, this is the first bird that has tested positive for the virus in Portage County since surveillance began May 1, 2017.

“The positive bird means that residents of Portage County need to be more vigilant in their personal protective measures to prevent mosquito bites,” Gary Garske, Portage County Health Officer said. “Portage County residents should be aware of the presence of West Nile virus and take some simple steps to protect themselves against mosquito bites."

West Nile is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito, and mosquitoes get the virus by feeding on infected birds.

Health officials said symptoms include fever, headache, muscle ache, rash and fatigue. Less than 1 percent of people infected get seriously ill.