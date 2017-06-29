Prosecutors continue gun case against Merrill man, 21

MERRILL (WAOW) - A 21-year-old son considered a person of interest in his father's death more than a year ago was found competent Thursday to proceed with charges accusing him of improperly having guns, according to online Lincoln County court records.

Tyler Monroe is charged with 16 felony counts of either bail jumping or being a felon in possession of a firearm, court records said.

The prosecution was put on hold in February after four doctors examined Monroe and a judge ruled he was incompetent to proceed, court records said.

Monroe told the judge Wednesday he believes he is now competent to cooperate in his defense, the judge agreed and July 26 was set for a preliminary hearing, court records said.

Monroe's father, 55-year-old Kevin Monroe, was found dead in his apartment Jan. 12, 2016. The gun and bail jumping charges were filed in late February in an incident that occurred Jan. 12, 2016, court records said.

Police called his son a person of interest in the death and he was arrested on an unrelated probation warrant.

Online court records indicate three so-called “group file” cases have been filed against the son but a judge ordered them sealed from public view.

In September 2014, Monroe was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and was placed on probation for two years, a sentence that included 180 days in jail, court records said.