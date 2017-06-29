Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis; no injuries - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis; no injuries

ST. LOUIS (AP) -

A man who scored what he thought was a prime parking spot in downtown St. Louis says he returned from a trip to the gym with his fiancee to find his car swallowed by a sinkhole.

Jordan Westerberg tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that when the couple came back to his Toyota Camry shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday and didn't see it, they figured it had been towed.

Street workers gathered at the parking space was a tipoff something was amiss. That's when 25-year-old Westerberg found the vehicle in the gaping hole, about 20 feet deep and 8 to 10 feet across.

It isn't immediately clear what caused the collapse.

No injuries were reported.

