1 dead, children hurt in Shawano Co. car crash

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
SHAWANO COUNTY (WAOW) -

One person died after a car crash in Shawano County late Thursday morning.

It happened on Highway 29 near Rangeline Road in the town of Herman.

According to sheriff's officials, a car being driven by a 31-year-old Shawano man crossed the median hitting another vehicle. A 41-year-old Appleton woman was driving that car with two children inside.

The woman died and the two children were taken to the hospital for injuries.

Traffic was impacted on the highway for nearly four hours.

No other details are being released at this time.

