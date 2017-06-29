Two charged in aftermath of woman's suicide in Crandon

CRANDON (WAOW) - Two people inside a Crandon mobile home when a 25-year-old Lac du Flambeau woman committed suicide worked together to hide a piece of the gun from investigators, according to a criminal complaint.

Lawrence Schuman, 31, and Valerie Niemuth, 23, both of Crandon, were charged Wednesday with felony falsifying information in the June 21 incident.

Savanna Larson died of a self-inflicted gunshot in a bathroom about 4 a.m. that day, the complaint said. Police recovered a pistol nearby.

Niemuth told investigators that Larson "had beaten her up" in an argument about Niemuth kissing someone and there were threats to tell Schuman, the complaint said.

Niemuth told investigators stories indicating she and Schuman were in a bedroom or the kitchen when Larson shot herself with a gun that belonged to Schuman, the complaint said.

The pair removed the magazine from the gun and hid it in the nearby forest in a scheme to protect Schuman, a convicted felon, from getting into trouble, the complaint said. A magazine is an ammunition storage and feeding device for a gun.

Schuman is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm as a repeater, a felony, and Niemuth is charged with misdemeanor lying to police.

Both are to return to court July 12.