Wisconsin teen arrested for mugging 10-year-old boy

A ten-year-old boy was riding his bike at Aldo Leopold Park shortly before 9:00 Tuesday night when some older boys came up to him.

The boy says two of the older kids held his arms while a third punched him and ran through his pockets.

The primary suspect, a 13-year-old boy, took the victim's money and then the took off running.

Madison police have identified the primary suspect and he was arrested Wednesday night on a tentative charge of robbery with use of force. He's now at the Juvenile Reception Center. Another teen, age 15, has been identified, but not yet arrested.

The victim stated he didn't know the older boys.