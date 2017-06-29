911 call released from deadly Rib Mountain pond crash

On Sunday evening, about a dozen bystanders turned into first responders.

Authorities said 74-year-old Richard Rademaker drove into the pond off Lilac Avenue in Rib Mountain as a result of a medical condition, and died at the scene.

But before the fire department arrived, a group of people tried to rescue Rademaker.

"Can you get him out?" the Marathon County dispatcher said to the woman who called 911. "I don't know, my boyfriend and another man are going in right now, they're swimming out there," the woman dialing 911 replied.

As the call continued, the dispatcher repeatedly asked the woman how far the car was submerged, and if the person inside could get out.

"OK, they can't get the door open?" the dispatcher said. "Can you guys get the window? Can you break it at all?"

The caller responded, "I don't know, I think they're going to try to. Now there's three guys out there trying, but there's a person under the water in the vehicle."

The group was able to get Rademaker out, but he was unconscious, and revival efforts were unsuccessful.

Steve Grenich, a battalion chief at the South Area Fire District, said he doesn't recommend trying to rescue someone from the water without proper gear.

But he said that thought often doesn't resonate in the heat of panic.

"Can I say that if I was in a situation that I wasn't working that I wouldn't go? No," he said.