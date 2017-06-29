Marathon County Petsaver

One man died from an apparent meth overdose and four people were arrested in three separate drug incidents Monday, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.More >>
One man died from an apparent meth overdose and four people were arrested in three separate drug incidents Monday, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.More >>
An historic Wisconsin bar with a reputation for apparent paranormal activity could appear in a new Netflix series.More >>
An historic Wisconsin bar with a reputation for apparent paranormal activity could appear in a new Netflix series.More >>
The Plover Police Department along with the Portage County Sheriff's Department is searching a landfill in Wisconsin Rapids in connection with a missing person.More >>
The Plover Police Department along with the Portage County Sheriff's Department is searching a landfill in Wisconsin Rapids in connection with a missing person.More >>
A medical condition caused a 74-year-old Wausau man to crash his vehicle into a retention pond just outside Wausau, Marathon County Medical Examiner Jessica Blahnik said Wednesday.More >>
A medical condition caused a 74-year-old Wausau man to crash his vehicle into a retention pond just outside Wausau, Marathon County Medical Examiner Jessica Blahnik said Wednesday.More >>