Marathon County Petsaver

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Onyx is our Petsaver for Thursday.

The 4-year old male cat is extremely friendly.

Shelters workers say he would do well in any home.

His adoption fee is $60 and it includes his neuter, vaccines and microchip.

For more information on Onyx you can call the Humane Society of Marathon County in Wausau at 715-845-2810 or check out the available animals online at www.catsndogs.org