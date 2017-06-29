Marathon County Petsaver - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marathon County Petsaver

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Onyx is our Petsaver for Thursday.

The 4-year old male cat is extremely friendly.

Shelters workers say he would do well in any home.

His adoption fee is $60 and it includes his neuter, vaccines and microchip.

For more information on Onyx you can call the Humane Society of Marathon County in Wausau at 715-845-2810 or check out the available animals online at www.catsndogs.org

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.