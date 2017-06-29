Local authorities discuss dangers with rising water levels

Lakes, rivers, and ponds are experiencing high water levels after the great amount of rain that the area has seen.

With the holiday weekend here, officials are warning those going out on the water to take precaution.

"Anybody that is going to be recreating on the water, fishing, boating, swimming," said Marathon County Sheriff's Dive Team leader, Mark Wagers. "They just have to be aware of their surroundings, good situational awareness so they stay away from areas of high current or other dangerous situations."

The water levels are creating more rip currents and causing them to be more powerful.

"Now with the water levels as high as they are lately with all of the rain that we have been getting," said Jeremy Kopp, of the Wausau Fire Department. "Not only is the water high but the currents are a little stronger especially underneath.."

"You might look at the surface of the water and see that it's not moving that fast in your opinion but underneath it's a lot more violent and a lot quicker in some cases." said Kopp. "And you need to be careful of that cause it can take you under in a hurry."

Authorities are offering some safety tips before hitting the water.

"Making sure that they are alert of the rivers and streams that may come through, the currents that are underneath the surface of the water, the depths of their lakes and ponds they're playing with, and most of all that they're wearing their life jackets whenever they're near the water," said Kopp.

They also urge those near the water to always wear a life jacket, and to not operate a motorized vessel if you are under the influence.