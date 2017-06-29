Community members speak out against GOP health care plan - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Community members speak out against GOP health care plan

WAUSAU (WAOW) -

A group of people in Wausau said they're worried the GOP plan could have a negative impact on the community. Funding for Medicaid could be cut in half under the current Republican proposal. 

"The loss of the medicaid dollars means that we have to fund the dollars from other parts of our programs," said Jane Rusch, of the Wausau School District. "And that means other things are going to suffer."

The Citizens Action of Wisconsin is worried that those with special needs could suffer, that includes services that are available to them at public service. 

Wausau school board members said they're planning to send a letter to Wisconsin senators urging them to oppose the GOP plan, and work for a better reform. 

