Trump, Putin face high-stakes meeting in Germany next week

Posted:

By KEN THOMAS and VIVIAN SALAMA
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House says President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit next week in Germany.

National security adviser H.R. McMaster says the high-stakes meeting with Putin will be one of several scheduled for when Trump travels to Hamburg, Germany.

McMaster and White House economic adviser Gary Cohn aren't saying whether the president plans to address accusations that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. They note the agenda isn't finalized for any of the meetings.

Trump will be under pressure to side with U.S. intelligence agencies that say Russia meddled in the election and to press Putin on the issue. Trump has been reluctant to do that so far.

