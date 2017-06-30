MPD officer struck by hit-and-run driver near Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — A police officer is recovering after getting hit by a vehicle near the Summerfest grounds in Milwaukee.

It happened around 8:25 p.m. Thursday while the officer was directing traffic near Harbor and Lincoln Memorial drives.

Police said an SUV disregarded the officer's commands and attempted to drive around him, at which point the officer was hit.

The driver then fled the scene, according to police, but was found and arrested nearby a short time later.

The officer who was hit is expected to be OK.