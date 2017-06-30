Daycare provides dirt and fun for International Mud Day

Onalaska, WI (WXOW) -- Thursday was International Mud Day, a day to go outside and play in the mud.

Christian Chapel Daycare in Onalaska celebrated International Mud Day for the fourth year in a row. Kids went outside and played in mud piles. They could make mud pies, do a mud slip and slide, or just roll around in the mud.

Amy Deters, Director of Christian Chapel Daycare, said the kids look forward to Mud Day all year.

"They need to get their energy out and just run and play," Deters said. "You know, mom always says, 'Don't get dirty. Don't play in the mud.' So, today we say, 'Go get dirty, and play in the mud.'"

Deters said Mud Day does not have many rules. Instead, it is all about having fun outside. She said the daycare plans to continue hosting annual Mud Day celebrations in the future.