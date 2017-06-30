Elephant back at Circus World after getting loose in Baraboo nei - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Elephant back at Circus World after getting loose in Baraboo neighborhood

Posted:
BARABOO (WKOW) -

An elephant from circus world got loose Friday morning and ended up in a Baraboo neighborhood.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says they got the call a little after 5:00 a.m. June 30 the elephant was roaming around. After alerting Circus World, a trainer quickly caught up with the elephant about half an hour later and escorted him back to Circus World. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.