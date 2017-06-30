Fast food supervisor pleads not guilty to having sex with teen worker

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A fast food restaurant supervisor accused of having sex with one of her teen workers has pleaded not guilty.

During a preliminary hearing Friday, Brittney Dzwonkowski gave up her right to see what evidence prosecutors have against her . No trial date was immediately set.

The 26-year old from Mosinee is charged with three felonies - exposing a child to harmful material, child enticement and exposing genitals to a child - and one misdemeanor - sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old boy - in the December incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Dzwonkowski and the teenager met when both worked at a Wausau McDonald's where Dzwonkowski was the supervisor.

The teen told investigators the pair had sex three times, including the first time when Dzwonkowski had been drinking and contacted him at 2 a.m. on Facebook before they ended up at her step-father's garage, the complaint said.

The other two times occurred after the teen had finished school, including once at his home in his bedroom, the complaint said.

Dzwonkowski also "repeatedly sent" the teen sexually provocative and nude pictures of herself on Facebook messenger and the two exchanged messages of "I love you," the complaint said.

The teen told investigators that he had to quit his job at McDonald's to get away from Dzwonkowski when he broke off the relationship, the complaint said.

