Surveillance video shows deer wandering through university dorm

Posted:
MEQUON (WISN) -

A deer broke through a Concordia University dorm window and wandered the halls. It was all captured on surveillance video.

It's not the first time this has happened at the school, a deer was seen in the cafeteria in 2012.

The deer eventually ran off, but not before stirring up some excitement.

