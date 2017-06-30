Wittenberg fireworks experts offer tips for safe holiday

As our nation prepares to celebrate its 241st birthday, Americans across the country will be lighting up the sky for the Fourth of July.

Before the festivities kick off, experts at Fireworks Country in Wittenberg are offering safety tips to make sure everyone enjoys the holiday without the risk of injury.

Wisconsin law requires a permit for all fireworks that explode or leave the ground, but owner of Fireworks Country Jerry Bamke said that there's a lot to prepare for even if you're having a little fun in your own backyard.

"Fireworks are relatively safe if they're treated right; with respect," he said. "It's horseplay that creates the bigger share [of injuries]. Alcohol and fireworks do not mix."

He added that a large majority of accidents related to fireworks are preventable.

But even if you are being cautious, general manager at Fireworks Country Tony Bamke said that you have to be aware of where you decide to put on the display.

"You want to make sure that you wear ear protection and safety glasses and you want to make sure that you have a minimum of 175 feet from buildings and your spectators," he said.

The Bamkes also advise everyone to have a bucket of water nearby in case something were to go wrong.

The Bamkes want to remind everyone that before lighting off fireworks, make sure to check with your town about possible restrictions and whether fireworks are legal.

Your permit must be signed by your town.