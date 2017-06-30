More Wisconsin senators oppose truck fee for roads

More Republican state senators say they oppose plans to impose a fee on heavy trucks to help pay for road projects.

The Legislature's work on the state budget has come to a standstill as Republicans grapple over how to fill a $1 billion shortfall in transportation funding.

Republicans had been considering a proposal earlier this week to impose a new fee on heavy trucks. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the new fee could generate $250 million over two years.

Sen. Steve Nass said Thursday he opposes the fee. GOP Sens. David Craig, Frank Lasee, Chris Kapenga and Duey Stroebel joined him Friday.

Republicans control the Senate 20-13. If they lose four or more votes they can't pass the budget. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald's spokeswoman didn't immediately return a message.