Former Packers tight end dies of cancer at age 24

Former Green Bay Packers tight end Mitchell Henry lost his battle with cancer, according to an announcement on his church's website.

Henry was diagnosed last year with acute myeloid leukemia and needed a bone marrow transplant.

A bone marrow registry drive was held in Green Bay in January, organized by wives of Packers players and staff.

According to First Christian Church in Elizabethtown, Ky., "This morning, Mitchell Henry was welcomed home by his Creator. Please join us in prayer for his family and the legacy of hope he leaves behind."

His mother, Lesley Henry, released a statement through the church: "We are so proud of Mitchell's fight with this terrible disease, proud of how he lived his life for the past 24 years, but most of all proud of his faith and acceptance of Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior."

Henry signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and spent most of his time on the practice squad. Last year before his diagnosis he was cut by the Baltimore Ravens.