Marathon County Crime Stoppers to hold concert fundraiser

BROKAW (WAOW) - Thieves ripped off about $5,000 worth of copper wire from Mastec, a business on County Highway W in Brokaw.More >>
WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Marathon County Crime Stoppers plans a fundraiser for July 29.More >>
ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - Marathon County investigators need help to find the arsonist who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a shelter at George Street Park.More >>
WAUSAU (WAOW) - Thieves using credit card skimmers have targeted four central Wisconsin cities - Marshfield, Rhinelander, Tomahawk and Wausau.More >>
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - ' Tis the season for gift-giving and for some -- taking. Portage County Crime Stoppers advises to use caution when shopping in stores and online.More >>
One man died from an apparent meth overdose and four people were arrested in three separate drug incidents Monday, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A meth lab was discovered in the basement of a Clark County home Wednesday morning.More >>
A fast food restaurant supervisor accused of having sex with one of her teen workers has pleaded not guilty.More >>
Two people inside a Crandon mobile home when a 25-year-old Lac du Flambeau woman committed suicide worked together to hide a piece of the gun from investigators, according to a criminal complaint.More >>
