Marathon County Crime Stoppers to hold concert fundraiser

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Newsline 9 is proud to partner with Marathon County Crime Stoppers. To mark the non-profits anniversary there is a big celebration planned for later this month.

The following news release from Marathon County Crime Stoppers is your invitation:

Marathon County Crime Stoppers is celebrating 25 years of service to the residents of Marathon County.

You can all be part of our celebration and directly help in the efforts to keep our community a safe place to live, work and visit.

On July 29th, 2017, we are holding our first Encore Concert fundraiser at 7 p.m. at D. C. Everest High School.

"Bad Medicine", the Midwest's greatest tribute to BON JOVI, will be performing a live 90 minute concert, which will be a great family fun night. The public will be contacted via phone by Encore Productions, who will explain how to donate to Crime Stoppers and receive your complimentary concert tickets.

Anyone with questions about the concert fundraiser may contact Crime Stoppers Board members Tom Radenz at 715-551-4433 or Diane Lotter at 715-355-7550. If you have questions about your pledge you may call Encore Productions directly at 715-393-8770.