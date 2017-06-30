D.C. Everest's Zach Mueller commits to Illinois State football

One of the top offensive lineman in the state of Wisconsin is officially off the board. Friday afternoon Zach Mueller of D.C. Everest high school committed to Illinois State University. According to Scout.com the 6'5 290-pound guard chose the Redbirds over New Mexico. In total, he had about a dozen offers.

A member of Division I FCS, Illinois State competes in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC), one of the toughest conferences in the country. Divisional opponents such as North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Youngstown State finished as three of the top six teams in the country.

Unual in today's day and age, the Redbirds coaching staff is allowing Mueller to drop his commitment should he pick up an offer from a Power-5 school. According to Mueller, he has growing interest from Michigan State, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

Illinois State is coming off a season in which they qualified for the Division I FCS Playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years. The 2016 season also included one of the biggest wins in program history. In early September, the Redbirds traveled to Evanston, Ill. and defeated Northwestern 9-7 on last second field goal in front of over 30,000 people. The win marked the first time ever that the Redbirds defeated a team from the Big Ten Conference.

A couple years ago, the Redbirds flew all the way to the 2014 National Championship. The nation's No. 5 seed beat Northern Iowa, No. 4 Eastern Washington, and No. 1 New Hampshire to set up a date with No. 2 North Dakota State. Trailing 23-14 in the fourth quarter the Redbirds scored two touchdowns to take a 27-23 lead with 1:38 left. Bison quarterback Carson Wentz, now a Philadelphia Eagle, led a masterful 6-play, 78-yard drive in 61 seconds capped by his 5-yard TD scamper to seal the title with a half minute to play.

For now, Mueller is focused on his senior season. His Evergreens have high hopes for 2017. They're looking to build off a 6-5 record, including a 5-3 mark in conference play.