Wausau shoe store to close after 36 years in business

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) - A longtime downtown Wausau shoe store will soon close.

HT Cobblery opened on the corner of Third Street and Jefferson Street 36 years ago.

Co-owner Terry Koss confirms the building has been sold to Compass Properties, which intends to develop it into an apartment building.

Koss said he will sell off the inventory over the next 10 months. He  is unsure whether the store will re-open in a new location or if he will retire.

