BREAKING: At least 2 people shot inside NYC hospital; gunman at large

news alert

BREAKING: At least 2 people shot inside NYC hospital; gunman at large

Posted:
NEW YORK (AP) -

Police say at least two people have been shot at a New York City hospital and the gunman is still at large.

The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.

Television images showed the hospital surrounded by police cars and fire trucks. Police could be seen on the roof of the building, at one point, with their guns drawn.

Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center describes itself as the largest voluntary, not-for-profit health care system in the south and central Bronx.

The 120-year-old hospital claims nearly 1,000 beds spread across multiple units. Its emergency room is among the busiest in New York City.

The hospital is about a mile and a half north of Yankee Stadium.

