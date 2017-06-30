Deputies remove 3 dozen dogs from Wisconsin home

Sheriff's deputies have removed three dozen dogs from a home in southeastern Wisconsin.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says deputies executed a search warrant Thursday on a home as part of an animal welfare investigation in the Town of Wilson.

Authorities on Friday seized and removed 36 dogs from the home.

The sheriff's office says the investigation continues and no one has been charged.

The Sheboygan County Humane Society and the Wisconsin Humane Society are helping take care of the dogs.