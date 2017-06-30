Fourth of July traffic expected to break records

More people are expected to travel this Fourth of July weekend than ever before, according to AAA.

"We're going to have almost 953,000 travelers in the state of Wisconsin traveling 50 miles or more away from their home," said Brent Dabler, a AAA agent in Rib Mountain.

Low gas prices contribute to that influx, Dabler said.

"That is the primary focus, the lower gas prices. Last year, we set records for the lowest gas prices since 2004," he said. "And this year, we're about five cents lower on average."

Travelers in Wausau are happy to see the lower costs.

"It's really nice having gas prices this low for all the people that are traveling," said Adam Ellenbecker. "They can get out there and visit family, travel around the state, grow the economy."

With more drivers on the road, experts urge those traveling to keep a cool head behind the wheel.

"You just have to exercise patience," advised Dabler. "Treat everyone the way you want to be treated as well. And take your time, and everyone can get there safe."

Additionally, WisDOT will halt all construction projects until July 5.