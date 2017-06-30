Man who found missing Marshfield woman's body speaks out

The man who found the body of a missing Marshfield woman is speaking out, in hopes of getting more answers surrounding her death and disappearance.

Kevin Kummer, Marshfield, said when he heard about the disappearance of 46-year-old Anna Ineichen, he wanted to help in the search.

“It's just a sad, sad thing,” he said. “It kind of pulls at your heart strings because it is not every day someone from Marshfield goes missing.”

On Tuesday, five days after Ineichen's disappearance, Kummer and a family member went out on the Yellow River near the area where Ineichen's body was found in Dexterville.

“We just put the boat in and put the trolling motor on low and started going down the river,” he said. “I saw a black part of a plastic bag hanging in one of the trees on the side of the bank and that's where we noticed Anna was.”

The discovery left Kummer without words.

“The moment it hits you this is really happening it takes your words away, it takes your breathe away and it kind of becomes a shell-shock moment,” he said.

Authorities were called and came to the scene. Kummer said police didn't ask him many questions and he left shortly after.

“We just want more answers just to see what happened to her,” he said. “It seems like it just ended so quickly and yet there's so many questions.”

The Marshfield Police chief said the preliminary cause of death is drowning but it is not known how or why Inechien got into the water.

“This is somebody's daughter, somebody's sister,” Kummer said. “I'm just glad that we're able to bring Anna home.”

The police department said it doesn't believe there is any foul play and there is no information that would point to a suicide. Results from a toxicology test are expected in the next several weeks.