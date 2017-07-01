Plane crashes in Price Co. - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Plane crashes in Price Co.

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
PRICE COUNTY (WAOW) -

The Price County Sheriff's tells Newsline 9 that a plane crashed near Catawba Saturday morning. 

It happened near Short Cut Rd. at Highway 111. 

A cause of the crash and any injuries are unknown at this time. 

The sheriff's office was unable to confirm the make or model of the plane. 

No other information is available at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with Newsline 9 for the latest.

