UPDATE: Six dead in Price Co. plane crash

Six people are dead after a Cessna 421 airplane flying from Illinois to Canada crashed in a wooded area off Highway 111 in Catawba early Saturday morning, according to Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt.

It happened at around 1:53 a.m. Saturday.

Officials from the FAA and the NTSB were on scene to investigate what caused the fatal crash.

A representative with NTSB said the debris field spreads over a quarter-mile.

Representatives from the NTSB said they need to gather all parts of the plane to determine the cause of the crash. Residents in the area are asked to be on the lookout for any parts of the plane and immediately contact authorities if they find anything.

The pilot of the plane was allowed to fly and was up to date on all of their certifications, the NTSB said.

The names of the six victims are not being released until all families are notified.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

The Price County Sheriff's tells Newsline 9 that a plane crashed near Catawba Saturday morning.

It happened near Short Cut Rd. at Highway 111 around 3:30 a.m.

Price County Sheriff's Lt. Gabe Lind said there were no survivors from the crash but it is not being released how many people were on board. Lind said authorities were made aware of the crash after the Air Marine Operations Center contacted them and said an aircraft's altitude dropped quickly and radio contact was lost.

"At this point we don't know any causes," Lind said. "We sent deputies to the area [on Highway 111] and they located a debris field."

The sheriff's department said the plane was traveling from Chicago to Canada for a fishing trip.

Catawba has a population of around 100 and Saturday's crash sent a shockwave through the community.

"People just been asking me what's going on. Have I heard anything," said Sarah Zugier, a store clerk in the Price County town. "Unbelievable. This is kind of a big event for this town."

Jim Hanson lives in the area of where the plane crashed. He said he didn't hear anything.

"A plane crash in this area? Yea, it just don't happen," he said.

Authorities said the plane is a Cessna 421. The model is capable of holding up to seven people.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash. A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday.

No other information is available at this time.

