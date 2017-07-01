Man trying to buy moped from Facebook marketplace robbed

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A Chicago man says he was robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a moped in Milwaukee from someone he found on Facebook marketplace.

Tony Williams told WITI-TV a dash camera in his car captured the encounter June 25. Milwaukee police say they have identified the suspect but have not made an arrest yet.

Williams says he drove to Milwaukee to meet the man who advertised the moped and gave him a ride to pick up the title. Williams says the man got out of the car when they made a stop and he later returned with a gun. Williams says the man took $150 from him.