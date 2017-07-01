Santana homers off Stanton's glove, Brewers beat Marlins 8-4

Domingo Santana hit a two-run homer off Giancarlo Stanton's glove, sparking a seven-run second inning that lifted the Milwaukee Brewers over the Miami Marlins 8-4 on Saturday.

Santana tied it with a home run to right off Tom Koehler (1-3), who walked Travis Shaw to start the second. Stanton jumped and got the tip of his mitt on the ball, but it bounced off and fell into the seats. Stanton put his hands on his head as Santana circled the bases.

Shaw had a two-run single later in the inning. Brewers starter Zach Davies drove in a run on a fielder's choice, Stephen Vogt drew a bases-load walk and Jonathan Villar added a run-scoring single as Milwaukee sent 13 batters to the plate in the inning.

Davies (9-4) struggled a bit with his control early but retired his last 10 batters. He gave up four runs and five hits over six innings with two walks and five strikeouts