Milwaukee officer hit by car recovering from leg injury

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

A Milwaukee police officer is recovering from a leg injury after he was struck by an SUV while directing traffic at Summerfest.

WITI-TV reports  the 27-year-old driver of the SUV suspected of hitting the officer is facing hit-and-run charges.

The driver's name was not released.

The officer was struck at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver of the vehicle ignored the officer's directions and tried to get around him.

Police say the driver drove away after hitting the officer but other officers quickly stopped the car.

The injured officer has been with the department for seven years.

