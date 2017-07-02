2 dead in Waushara Co. crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

2 dead in Waushara Co. crash

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSHARA COUNTY (WAOW) -

Around 9:45 p.m. Saturday officials in Waushara county received calls of a crash on County Rd A, east of Saxeville. 

Two pickup trucks collided, resulting in the death of both drivers. 

One passenger was transported to Theda Clark in Neenah. 

No other details have been released.

