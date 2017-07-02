In Milwaukee, prosecutors hit neighborhoods, not just court - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

In Milwaukee, prosecutors hit neighborhoods, not just court

Posted:

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee prosecutors and officers are teaming up in police districts in an effort to be more accessible to residents and build relationships and not just lock people up.

The decade long initiative has special significance in a city where the incarceration rate for African-Americans in some neighborhoods is the highest in the U.S.

Law enforcement in Milwaukee is also hoping to rebuild a strained relationship with minorities after riots last summer that followed a police shooting.

Prosecutors in each police district work with officers to address neighborhood complaints and give businesses advice on how to address crime.

The Prosecutors' Center for Excellence, an organization of district attorneys, last year singled out combined police/prosecutor presence in communities as "essential to combat this mistrust in law enforcement."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.