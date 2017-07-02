Willow Springs Garden hosts 10th annual Independence day celebration

From burgers to blacksmiths, Willow Springs Garden hosted its 10th annual Independence Day celebration Sunday.

"For 10 years or so, my wife and myself and about 30 volunteers and Louis Astro have been hosting this event," said Dennis Griffin. "And it's a family event that we want families to come out and enjoy an old fashioned Fourth of July."

The celebration was held all day Sunday and will conclude with a patriotic fireworks show at dusk.

The event is free to the public.

