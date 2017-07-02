Fundraiser held to bring awareness to rare type of cancer

On Sunday morning, family and friends of 24-year-old Breanne Sleater came together at Doepke Park to honor their loved one.

It was the first 5K run/walk in the Badger state and only the second across the country that raises money and awareness for adrenal cancer.

"We want more people to be aware," said Julie Hanson. "Only one in a million get diagnosed with this disease and my daughter, Breanne, was diagnosed in September of 2014."

On October 22, 2016, Breanne succumbed to cancer, leaving her friends and family devastated.

"We are doing this in hopes that another family won't have to experience the pain we are feeling," said Breanne's sister, Aschley Fish. "It's devastating, she was my best friend, thinking about life basically without half of myself was a really scary thought."

While the family is struggling with her absence, they knew they wanted to do something to keep her memory alive. The community agreed, and made Sunday's event a great success.

"When she passed away I knew I wanted to do something in her honor," said Hanson.

"The turn out is way bigger than we expected," said Fish. "Seeing some of her friends that I haven't seen in a long time come out here and they still remember and they still care and they want to help make a difference, it's amazing."

The family says they plan to make this an annual event.

For more information on adrenal cancer or how to donate, click HERE.