Danielle Kang wins KPMG Women's PGA Championship

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) -- Danielle Kang birdied the final hole to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour title, edging defending champion Brooke Henderson.

Kang bogeyed the tricky par-3 17th, and Henderson closed with two birdies to move into a tie for the lead, coming up just short on a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th. But Kang responded with two solid shots to get to the green in two, and then two-putted for the victory.

It was another great finish for the LPGA Tour's second major of the season. The 19-year-old Henderson beat Lydia Ko in a playoff last year at Sahalee in Washington.

The 24-year-old Kang closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 13-under 271 at Olympia Fields. Henderson had a 66, and Chella Choi shot a 71 to finish third at 10 under