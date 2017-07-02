Ozuna homers twice, Marlins avoid sweep, beat Brewers 10-3

Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs -- the second moments after having his bat thrown out for having too much pine tar on it -- and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-3 on Sunday.

The sticky situation began in the seventh, when Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar had his bat tossed from the game for the same issue by plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt.

Wendelstedt also checked Ozuna's bat to start the eighth and told him to get a new one. Ozuna did, and deposited his 22nd homer of the season into the bleachers in left.

Marlins starter Dan Straily (6-4) allowed solo home runs to Eric Thames and Orlando Arcia. Derek Dietrich also homered for Miami.

Brewers starter Junior Guerra (1-3) took the loss