Waushara County crash claims two lives

Two people died in a crash in Waushara County over the weekend, Sheriff's officials say.

According to authorities, two pickup trucks collided around 9:45 p.m. Saturday on County Road A east of Saxeville. Both drivers, 60-year-old Richard Kraemer from Wild Rose and 20-year-old Richard Stinemates from Appleton died as a result of the crash.

19-year-old Brittany Van Patten was riding in the truck with Stinemates. She was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.