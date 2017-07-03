Waushara County crash claims two lives - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Waushara County crash claims two lives

Posted:
By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Two people died in a crash in Waushara County over the weekend, Sheriff's officials say.

According to authorities, two pickup trucks collided around 9:45 p.m. Saturday on County Road A east of Saxeville. Both drivers, 60-year-old Richard Kraemer from Wild Rose and 20-year-old Richard Stinemates from Appleton died as a result of the crash.

19-year-old Brittany Van Patten was riding in the truck with Stinemates. She was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

