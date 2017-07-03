Oshkosh police say chemical leak poses 'no great danger' - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Oshkosh police say chemical leak poses 'no great danger'

Posted:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) -- Police are warning people to stay away from an Oshkosh plant because of a chemical leak.

Officials at Hydrite Chemical reported the leak at 6:46 a.m. Monday. Officer Joseph Nichols says a few businesses in the area are evacuating as a precaution but there is "no great danger" to the public.

Police did not say what types of chemicals are involved. Nichols says the Oshkosh police and fire departments are working with officials from the company to stop the leak.

