1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Madison's north side

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Madison police say one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on the city's north side.

Police responded about 11:30 p.m. Sunday to multiple reports of shot fired inside a building. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

