Six men, ages 21 to 70, die in Price County plane crash

Five Illinois men and one from California, ranging in age from 21 to 70, died when their twin-engine plane crashed in rural Price County, Sheriff Brian Schmidt said Monday.

Killed were Kevin King, 70, of Bensenville. Ill.; James Francis, 63, of Norco, Calif; Kyle Demauro, 21, of Bensenville, Ill; Thomas Demauro, 56, of Bensenville, Ill; Charles Tomlitz, 69, of Addison, Ill.; and George Tomlitz, 45, of Brookfield, Ill., Schmidt said in a statement.

Their Cessna 421 crashed in a wooded area in Catawba early Saturday morning. The pilot was not immediately identified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation but the pilot reported a "local weather phenomenon" before the aircraft disappeared from radar en route to a fishing trip in Canada, authorities said.