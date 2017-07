Cessna plane fell apart in the air in Wisconsin

Authorities say a small airplane crash that killed six people in northern Wisconsin fell apart in the air.

National Transportation Safety Board Eric Weiss said Monday the debris from the plane crash suggests there was an "in-flight break up."

NTSB investigators say there was a discussion between the pilot of the plane and air traffic controllers about "local weather phenomenon" shortly before the crash at 3:21 a.m. Saturday. Weiss says investigators are trying to determine if weather caused the crash.

The Cessna 421 left from Waukegan, Illinois, and was flying to Winnipeg in the Canadian province of Manitoba for a fishing trip.

The Price County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the victims as 70-year-old Kevin James King, 56-year-old Thomas DeMauro, 21-year-old Kyle DeMauro, 63-year-old James Francis, 69-year-old Charles Tomlitz, and 45-year-old George Tomlitz.