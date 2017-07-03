Police looking for suspect in battery incident - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Police looking for suspect in battery incident

By Mimi Mitrovic, Quintern
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Minocqua Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a suspect for battery assault. 

Police were called Friday around 11:15 p.m. in downtown Minocqua, near the intersection of Onedia Street and Milwaukee Street.

Officers arrived on the scene to a man unconscious in the road. The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but is said to be in stable condition.

Officers are asking if anyone can identify the suspect. They posted pictures on their Facebook page. 

If anyone has information the department is asking to contact the Minocqua police department at (715) 356-3234.

