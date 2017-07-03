Fisherman, 74, apparently drowns in Vilas County lake - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Fisherman, 74, apparently drowns in Vilas County lake

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
Connect

SAYNER (WAOW) - A 74-year-old man apparently drowned while fishing in Razorback Lake Monday, the Vilas County Sheriff's Department said.

The man was found in about 7-10 feet of water about 10 a.m. after someone reported seeing an unoccupied anchored boat with a fishing net floating nearby, the agency said.

The man, whose name was not released, was not wearing a life jacket. The Oneida County dive team was summoned to recover the body.

Razorback Lake is just north of Sayner.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.