Fisherman, 74, apparently drowns in Vilas County lake

SAYNER (WAOW) - A 74-year-old man apparently drowned while fishing in Razorback Lake Monday, the Vilas County Sheriff's Department said.

The man was found in about 7-10 feet of water about 10 a.m. after someone reported seeing an unoccupied anchored boat with a fishing net floating nearby, the agency said.

The man, whose name was not released, was not wearing a life jacket. The Oneida County dive team was summoned to recover the body.

Razorback Lake is just north of Sayner.