Juneau County man faces sex assault charges

WAUSAU (WAOW)--  A  Juneau County man is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls.

52-year old Douglas Thew made an  appearance in Marathon County Court on Monday.

He faces five felonies, including child enticement.

According to a Wausau Police Department  report--Thew played a card game with the two girls in a Wausau apartment and had them undress in front of him.

The criminal complaint says the incidents took place during 2011 when the girls were 7 and 9 years old.

Thew's bond is set at $5,000 cash.

He returns to court later this month.                                                        

