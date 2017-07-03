UPDATE: Third tornado confirmed during last Wednesday's severe weather

National Weather Service officials confirm that a third tornado touched down Wednesday, June 28th. In addition to the two EF-1 tornadoes reported in Green County, an additional tornado also touched down 4 miles west of Janesville.



UPDATE: NWS confirms two tornadoes in Green County



Officials were on site this morning to survey damage and say the tornado moved along W. Mineral Point Road, outside of Janesville. It was ranked as an EF-0 with estimated winds of 80 mph. The twister was only on the ground for two minutes, from 7:38 pm to 7:40 pm. It traveled 0.8 miles and had a maximum width of 100 yards.

The tornado snapped a large tree in half and roofing was damaged on a farm building, but there were no reported injuries.

So far this year, 21 tornadoes have touched down in Wisconsin. 23 is the average through today's date.